Toronto FC undone by defensive miscues in loss to Philadelphia
Jaimiro Monteiro scores go-ahead goal in 68th minute
Toronto trailed 1-0 at the break but came out swinging to start the second half and tied it up via an exquisite Alejandro Pozuelo free kick in the 51st minute. But Monteiro, taking a fine pass from Kacper Przybylko that split the defence, beat Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot in the 68th minute to regain the lead.
Toronto was down a man on the play with Brazilian fullback Auro injured. Toronto also lost defender Laurent Ciman to injury in the 78th minute.
Toronto pressed hard as the clock wound down with the visitors doing their best to slow things down. That led to six tense, ill-tempered minutes of stoppage time.
Philadelphia benefited from a first-half Chris Mavinga own goal before an announced BMO Field crowd of 26,219.
Toronto (5-4-1) has now lost three of its last four (0-3-1).
