Toronto FC fall short in comeback bid as Orlando pray on late defensive blunder

Taking advantage of a defensive blunder, Junior Urso's 84th-minute goal lifted Orlando City SC to a 3-2 win over Toronto FC in MLS play Saturday.

Brazilian fullback Auro's poor cross-field pass went straight to the Orlando midfielder, who played a give-and-go with Chris Mueller before slotting a low shot past Quentin Westberg at the near post.

Goals by Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio had looked to rescue Toronto from a nightmarish start that saw Orlando goals by Tesho Akindele and Nani.

Both teams looked sloppy after the international break and it made for a wild opening on a steamy night at Exploria Stadium. Orlando (4-1-3) went ahead on goals in the first and eighth minute in a rude welcome to Westberg, making his season debut for TFC.

Toronto (1-5-2) pulled one back in the 10th and tied it at 2-2 with a goal in the 39th minute. And it had chances to go ahead but could not convert with Alejandro Pozuelo having one of the best chances, hitting the goalpost in the 77th minute.

Substitute Dom Dwyer had a chance to tie it in stoppage time but sent Pozuelo's perfect cross over the crossbar.