TFC blanked by Red Bulls as Giovinco denied on penalty shot

Kemar Lawrence's fourth-minute goal proved to be enough Sunday as the New York Red Bulls defeated Toronto FC 1-0, handing the MLS champions yet another loss.

Toronto had plenty of chances to tie it in the second half, including a 78th-minute Sebastian Giovinco penalty. But Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles was up to every challenge.

DENIED 🙅‍♂️<br><br>ROBLES SAYS NO!!!! <a href="https://t.co/jqtvXuZJ2t">pic.twitter.com/jqtvXuZJ2t</a> —@NewYorkRedBulls

It was the first meeting between the two since Toronto dispatched the Red Bulls in an ill-tempered Eastern Conference semifinal last year.

Toronto (4-9-3) has won just one of its last six games (1-3-2) and stands eight points below Chicago in the last playoff spot, although it has two games in hand. TFC lost just five games during its championship season last year.

The Red Bulls (10-4-2) are now unbeaten in four games (3-0-1) and have lost just once in their last 10 outings (7-1-2).

Another poor start costs TFC before a crowd of 26,363 on a hot Canada Day late afternoon at BMO Field. Temperature at kickoff was 32 Celsius, but was said to feel like 38 degrees.