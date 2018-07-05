Skip to Main Content
Quintero's hat trick powers Minnesota United past Toronto FC
Darwin Quintero scored three times for the first hat trick in Minnesota United FC history, helping the Loons beat Toronto FC 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Loons snap 3-game losing skid thanks to forward's historic feat

The Associated Press ·
Minnesota United's Darwin Quintero scored a hat trick against Toronto FC on Wednesday night to lead his team to victory. (Twitter/@MNUFC)

Minnesota United (6-1-10) snapped a three-game losing streak that included a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas on Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Ramon Quintero's three goals powered Minnesota United FC to a 4-3 win over Toronto FC. 1:24

Quintero got his first goal eight minutes into the match, splitting two defenders and firing into upper left corner for a 1-0 lead. His second goal, in the 52nd minute, was just off the fingertips of Toronto FC keeper Clint Irwin and his third came just five minutes later, bending in a shot from the left side, over Irwin's fingertips and into the upper right corner.

Miguel Ibarra also scored for United in the 13th minute. Justin Morrow, Sebastian Giovinco and Jordan Hamilton had Toronto FC's goals. Hamilton got the Reds (4-3-10) within one with just a minute left in stoppage time.

