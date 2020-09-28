Toronto FC rallies in 2nd half to down league-leading Columbus

Canadian fullback Richie Laryea had a goal and two assists as Toronto FC rallied in the second half to defeat league-leading Columbus Crew SC 3-1 in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights Sunday.

Alejandro Pozuelo contributed a goal and an assist to help Toronto end Columbus' six-game unbeaten streak while extending its own undefeated run to four (3-0-1).

WATCH | TFC beat Columbus 3-1:

Canadian Richie Laryea scored an incredible goal to give Toronto a 3-1 win over the Columbus Crew. 1:08

Laryea had a hand in Toronto's first two goals and then scored on a brilliant solo effort in the 76th, dancing past two defenders before firing home a shot from a tight angle.

It was a game of two halves.

While Toronto (8-2-4) had slightly more of the ball in the first half, Columbus had the better chances and led 1-0 at the break. But TFC came out flying in the second, imposing its will and showing off its championship credentials.

Columbus (9-2-3) went ahead in the 40th minute on a Chris Mavinga own goal. A fine Pedro Santos ball, aimed at Gyasi Zardes, landed between Mavinga and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg just outside the six-yard box. A sliding Mavinga's attempted clearance went into the goal.

Red Bulls down Impact

Tom Barlow scored twice to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night.

Barlow pulled New York (6-6-2) even at 1 in the 14th minute on a well-placed cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th off a back-of-the-heel pass from Daniel Royer.

WATCH | Barlow's 2 goals leads Red Bulls past Impact:

Tom Barlow single-handedly erased an early Montreal lead in New York's 4-1 win. 1:15

Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th.

Bojan scored for Montreal on a long shot in the fourth minute. The Impact (5-8-1) entered the game with just 19 players due to injury.