CF Montreal's unbeaten streak snapped with loss to Nashville SC
Toronto FC drops 5th game in a row with loss to Cincinnati
CF Montreal's unbeaten streak at Stade Saputo in 2021 was ended by Nashville SC on Saturday night after a 1-0 loss in Montreal.
Nashville (10-2-11) captain Walker Zimmerman was the lone goal scorer.
Both sides lined up in 3-5-2 formations and that led to a very close and unwavering half with few clear-cut opportunities.
While Montreal (8-8-7) held the majority of the possession, sloppy defence and giveaways allowed Nashville to have the lion's share of the shots and were given more open space in the final third.
The visiting side came flying out of the gates at the start of the second half, immediately putting pressure on Montreal's back line.
Three minutes in, C.J. Sapong found himself alone in the middle of the box and forced a great kick save from James Pantemis.
At the 63-minute mark, Pantemis was called on to make another great save on Sapong, stopping the ball from flying into the top left corner.
Nashville continued to press. Three minutes later it paid off when Hany Mukhtar's perfect free kick found the head of Zimmerman.
Montreal's best chance to equalize came with 15 minutes left. A beautiful flick from Djordje Mihailovic left Mustafa Kizza all alone with a point-blank shot, but he hit it straight at Nashville 'keeper Joe Willis.
Despite Montreal spending the rest of the game in the attacking half, they were unable to break down a staunch Nashville back line.
The loss snapped a seven-match (5-0-2) unbeaten run at home dating back to May 22.
Montreal's next game will be Sept. 15 against Orlando City SC and Nashville will take on Toronto FC on Sept. 18.
Toronto FC blanked by Cincinnati, suffer 5th straight loss
Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.
Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.
WATCH | Toronto FC held scoreless in loss to Cincinnati:
Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta's pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.
The match was a battle of the two worst teams in the MLS Eastern Conference. Toronto has the worst record in the league.
Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo was not in the lineup for TFC. The team said he experienced lower-body discomfort after training Thursday. He was kept out of the match as a precaution.
With files from The Associated Press
