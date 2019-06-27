TFC's Alejandro Pozuelo strikes twice in wild win over Atlanta
Late penalty kick seals victory for Toronto, snaps 8-game winless streak
TFC defender Richie Laryea, who almost scored a few minutes earlier, was brought down in the box for a penalty kick to set up Pozuelo's winner, his second goal of the match.
Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from Toronto defender Nick DeLeon.
Atlanta (8-6-2) entered the match on a four-game win streak, and Toronto (6-7-4) was coming off a dismal 3-0 result in Dallas last Saturday to extend its winless streak to 0-5-3.
Laryea had an excellent chance to win the game, but his shot from in close in the 88th minute was deflected over the bar.
Jacob Shaffelburg, a midfielder, made quite a first impression with the home supporters. The 19-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., set up both of Toronto's first-half goals for Tsubasa Endoh and Pozuelo.
