Skip to Main Content
TFC's Alejandro Pozuelo strikes twice in wild win over Atlanta
MLS·Recap

TFC's Alejandro Pozuelo strikes twice in wild win over Atlanta

Atlanta United forward Pity Martinez missed his penalty kick moments after a successful shot from the spot by Alejandro Pozuelo gave Toronto FC a dramatic 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Late penalty kick seals victory for Toronto, snaps 8-game winless streak

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, second left, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during extra time against Atlanta United at BMO Field on Wednesday. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/Canadian Press)
Atlanta United forward Pity Martinez missed his penalty kick moments after a successful shot from the spot by Alejandro Pozuelo gave Toronto FC a dramatic 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

TFC defender Richie Laryea, who almost scored a few minutes earlier, was brought down in the box for a penalty kick to set up Pozuelo's winner, his second goal of the match.

Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from Toronto defender Nick DeLeon.

Atlanta (8-6-2) entered the match on a four-game win streak, and Toronto (6-7-4) was coming off a dismal 3-0 result in Dallas last Saturday to extend its winless streak to 0-5-3.

Laryea had an excellent chance to win the game, but his shot from in close in the 88th minute was deflected over the bar.

Jacob Shaffelburg, a midfielder, made quite a first impression with the home supporters. The 19-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., set up both of Toronto's first-half goals for Tsubasa Endoh and Pozuelo.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.