Canada's Bombito, Afrifa selected in top 10 of MLS SuperDraft
Whitecaps trade up to pick midfielder J.C. Ngando at 5th overall
Montreal's Moise Bombito, a junior defender at the University of New Hampshire, has been selected third overall by the Colorado Rapids at the MLS SuperDraft.
Bombito was named 2022 America East Defender of the Year and a second-team all-American selection, after helping lead a defence that ranked third in the NCAA with a 0.5 goals-against average.
He was third on New Hampshire with four goals and tied for second with two game-winners. The Wildcats posted 11 shutouts and outscored the opposition 38-12.
Bombito was one of eight players named to the Generation Adidas class ahead of the draft.
Generation Adidas is a joint program between Major League Soccer and Adidas that sees top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to contracts and made available in the draft. Their initial salaries do not count against a team's salary cap.
The Rapids acquired the third pick in the draft from Toronto FC as part of a July 8 trade that brought midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to Toronto.
WATCH l 1-on-1 with Canadian men's coach John Herdman following World Cup:
The Vancouver Whitecaps traded up to pick fifth overall and selected Generation Adidas midfielder J.C. Ngando.
The Whitecaps received the pick from Houston in exchange for the No. 13 pick and $225,000 US in general allocation money.
He helped Greensboro reach the NCAA Division I quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Another Canadian was taken with the eighth selection, as Sporting Kansas picked Florida International University forward Stephen Afrifa.
Afrifa, a Toronto native, had 10 goals and four assists in 19 appearances in his senior year at FIU, giving him 23 goals and 11 assists in his NCAA career.
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
