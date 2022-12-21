Canada's Bombito, Afrifa selected in top 10 of MLS SuperDraft

Montreal's Moise Bombito, a junior defender at the University of New Hampshire, has been selected third overall by the Colorado Rapids at the MLS SuperDraft.

Bombito was named 2022 America East Defender of the Year and a second-team all-American selection, after helping lead a defence that ranked third in the NCAA with a 0.5 goals-against average.

He was third on New Hampshire with four goals and tied for second with two game-winners. The Wildcats posted 11 shutouts and outscored the opposition 38-12.

Bombito was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy awarded to the top player in U.S. college soccer and attended the recent MLS College Showcase.

Bombito was one of eight players named to the Generation Adidas class ahead of the draft.

Generation Adidas is a joint program between Major League Soccer and Adidas that sees top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to contracts and made available in the draft. Their initial salaries do not count against a team's salary cap.

The Rapids acquired the third pick in the draft from Toronto FC as part of a July 8 trade that brought midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to Toronto.

The Vancouver Whitecaps traded up to pick fifth overall and selected Generation Adidas midfielder J.C. Ngando.

The Whitecaps received the pick from Houston in exchange for the No. 13 pick and $225,000 US in general allocation money.

The French-born Ngando, 23, was the Southern Conference player of the year after contributing 14 assists in 2022 — tied for the second most in the NCAA — with UNC Greensboro.

He helped Greensboro reach the NCAA Division I quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Another Canadian was taken with the eighth selection, as Sporting Kansas picked Florida International University forward Stephen Afrifa.

Afrifa, a Toronto native, had 10 goals and four assists in 19 appearances in his senior year at FIU, giving him 23 goals and 11 assists in his NCAA career.

