Depleted Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

Toronto FC and the visiting New York Red Bulls drew 0-0 Wednesday in what was essentially an MLS war of attrition with the two teams missing a combined 20-plus players due to injury, suspension or international duty.

With both sides sporting makeshift defences, there were scoring chances at each end. But the finishing wasn't there.

The Red Bulls defence hung on as Toronto pressed in the final minutes.

The two teams came into the game mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 2-4-6, with the Red Bulls ahead on goal difference. The good news is both were just three points out of a playoff position.

Still, TFC's recent woes seemed reflected in the stands, with plenty of seats available and an announced attendance of 22,560 at BMO Field on Pride Night.

Kaye dealing with lower-body injury

Toronto's injury crisis at centre back was exacerbated by the surprise omission of Mark-Anthony Kaye, a midfielder who spent time helping out the backline in the weekend 2-0 loss in Montreal because of the absence of the first-choice centre back pairing of Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted plus backup Shane O'Neill.

The club said Kaye was dealing with a lower-body injury.

Fullback Richie Laryea lined up beside Aime Mabika in the heart of the TFC defence. Toronto had three 20-year-olds in the starting 11 in Kobe Franklin, Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson and its six-man bench — which included TFC II loanee Anthony Couric — had an average age of 22.

To make matters worse, Kerr was forced to exit in the 40th minute after taking a second knock to the head.

The Red Bulls were also without their first-choice centre back duo due to suspension.

Coming into the game, Toronto had lost three straight in all competitions and won just one of its previous nine games (1-4-4). TFC had been outscored 10-4 in losing four of its last five.

Toronto was looking to avoid a third consecutive home loss in all competitions, something it had avoided since March-May 2012.

The game was the first at BMO Field since the May 9 Canadian Championship quarterfinal that saw some ugly scenes in the stands and, subsequently, four TFC supporters handed lifetime bans. A spokesman for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said there was a slight increase in security staffing as a precaution.

Toronto captain Lorenzo Insigne had a good chance in the seventh minute after Kerr's header sent the Italian in behind the defence. But the Italian's shot was straight at goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

Toronto 'keeper Sean Johnson had to make a reflex save after his attempt at a clearing punch sent the ball right at New York's Cameron Harper. A diving Coronel saved a long-range Federico Bernardeschi free kick in first-half stoppage time

Toronto substitute forward Ayo Akinola shot wide soon after coming on at halftime after Bernardeschi combined with Franklin to open up the Red Bulls defence. New York's Elias Manoel then hit the crossbar with an attempted chip over Johnson.

A diving Johnson stopped a curling shot from Tom Barlow in the 55th.

Canadian wingback O'Vonte Mullings came on in the 73rd minute, making his MLS debut for the Red Bulls.

Coronel made a fine save to stop Insigne's downward header in the 79th after a perfect cross from Bernardeschi found his compatriot at the far post.

He's not called a brick wall for nothing 😮‍💨🧱 <a href="https://t.co/Y2t3setgYw">pic.twitter.com/Y2t3setgYw</a> —@NewYorkRedBulls

The Red Bulls were missing the suspended Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes and Cristian Casseres Jr. (yellow card accumulation), while Daniel Edelman is away with the U.S. team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Belgian international winger Dante Vanzeir, one of the Red Bulls' designated players, is serving a six-game ban for racial abuse in an April 8 game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Red Bulls injury list included defenders Matt Nocita and Kyle Duncan, midfielders Frankie Amaya, Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan and Steven Serwadda, and forward Serge Ngoma.

Toronto was also without midfielders Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez and forward Jordan Perruzza. Toronto midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was suspended after being sent off Saturday.

The Red Bulls, who host CF Montreal on Saturday, were unbeaten in their previous seven matches (5-0-2) against Toronto.

TFC plays at Austin FC on Saturday.

Love Unites 🏳️‍🌈 <a href="https://t.co/KAC0ykdS78">pic.twitter.com/KAC0ykdS78</a> —@TorontoFC

CF Montreal falls to FC Cincinnati

An own-goal by Joel Waterman in the second minute of play provided the spark, leading FC Cincinnati to a 3-0 victory over visiting CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Luciano Acosta stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season — unassisted in the 26th minute.

Brandon Vazquez added his third goal of the season — with an assist from Obinna Nwobodo — to give Cincinnati a three-goal lead in the 65th minute.

Brandon Vazquez makes it THREE for <a href="https://twitter.com/fccincinnati?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fccincinnati</a>! <a href="https://t.co/QWYxFwLdvW">pic.twitter.com/QWYxFwLdvW</a> —@MLS

The victory moves Cincinnati (8-1-3) three points ahead of the idle New England Revolution atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Cincinnati snaps a three-game losing streak to Montreal and evens the all-time series at three wins apiece. Cincinnati entered play unbeaten at home with six one-goal victories — the first team in league history to do so.

Cincinnati is the sixth team in league history to win its first seven home matches. The Philadelphia Union did it most recently — winning nine in a row in 2020.

Montreal (5-7-0) saw a six-match win streak in all competitions — its longest since joining the league in 2012 — come to an end.

Cincinnati had a 14-10 advantage in shots, but Montreal had a 5-4 edge in shots on target.

Roman Celentano finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Jonathan Sirois stopped two shots for Montreal.