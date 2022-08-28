Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS

Insigne, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to victory over Charlotte FC

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Kone scores winner to lift CF Montreal over Chicago, exits game with red card

The Associated Press ·
Toronto FC strikers Federico Bernardeschi (10) and Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrate during a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday. (@TorontoFC/Twitter)

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal — his fifth — in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).

Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.

WATCH | Toronto takes down Charlotte:

TFC beats Charlotte by scoring twice in 2nd half

2 hours ago
Duration 1:11
Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi score in the second half as Toronto FC defeats Charlotte FC 2-0.

CF Montreal's Kone has eventful night in win over Fire

Ismael Kone scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday.

Kone netted his second goal of the season to give Montreal (15-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and Romell Quioto found the net for a team-high 15th time five minutes later to make it 2-0. Kone was disqualified after picking up his second yellow card in the third minute of extra time.

Montreal has set club records with eight road wins and 26 points away from home this season. Montreal picked up its fourth straight road win for the first time in club history.

Chicago (8-13-6) was shut out at home for a third straight match — the first time that has happened since 2009.

Sebastian Breza had four saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Gaga Slonina stopped four shots for the Fire.

WATCH | Kone opens scoring for CF Montreal:

CF Montreal defeats Chicago for 4th straight road victory

2 hours ago
Duration 1:17
CF Montreal sets a franchise record with their fourth consecutive road win as they blank Chicago Fire 2-0.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now