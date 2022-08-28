Insigne, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to victory over Charlotte FC

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal — his fifth — in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).

Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.

CF Montreal's Kone has eventful night in win over Fire

Ismael Kone scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday.

Kone netted his second goal of the season to give Montreal (15-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and Romell Quioto found the net for a team-high 15th time five minutes later to make it 2-0. Kone was disqualified after picking up his second yellow card in the third minute of extra time.

Montreal has set club records with eight road wins and 26 points away from home this season. Montreal picked up its fourth straight road win for the first time in club history.

Chicago (8-13-6) was shut out at home for a third straight match — the first time that has happened since 2009.

Sebastian Breza had four saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Gaga Slonina stopped four shots for the Fire.

