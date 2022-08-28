Insigne, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to victory over Charlotte FC
Kone scores winner to lift CF Montreal over Chicago, exits game with red card
Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).
Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.
CF Montreal's Kone has eventful night in win over Fire
Ismael Kone scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday.
Montreal has set club records with eight road wins and 26 points away from home this season. Montreal picked up its fourth straight road win for the first time in club history.
Chicago (8-13-6) was shut out at home for a third straight match — the first time that has happened since 2009.
Sebastian Breza had four saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Gaga Slonina stopped four shots for the Fire.
