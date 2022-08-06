Cavallini's winner leads short-handed Whitecaps to comeback win over Dynamo

Lucas Cavallini scored in injury time, giving the short-handed Vancouver Whitecaps a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

The Canadian striker fired a left-footed shot from inside the penalty area in the second minute of added time to secure the win for the 'Caps (8-10-6).

Simon Becher—making his Major League Soccer debut—put away Vancouver's first goal of the night in the 88th minute.

Fafa Picault opened the scoring for Houston (7-13-4) in the sixth minute.

The 'Caps were playing without several regulars after a COVID-19 outbreak forced six players into the league's health and safety protocols on Thursday.

The result is crucial for a Vancouver side still hunting for a playoff berth. The Whitecaps now sit two points outside of a post-season spot.