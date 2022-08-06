Cavallini's winner leads short-handed Whitecaps to comeback win over Dynamo
Simon Becher scores 88th-minute equalizer for Vancouver in MLS debut
Lucas Cavallini scored in injury time, giving the short-handed Vancouver Whitecaps a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.
Simon Becher—making his Major League Soccer debut—put away Vancouver's first goal of the night in the 88th minute.
Fafa Picault opened the scoring for Houston (7-13-4) in the sixth minute.
WATCH | Cavallini completes comeback:
The 'Caps were playing without several regulars after a COVID-19 outbreak forced six players into the league's health and safety protocols on Thursday.
The result is crucial for a Vancouver side still hunting for a playoff berth. The Whitecaps now sit two points outside of a post-season spot.
Debutant Ali Ahmed 🍁 was part of the build up on Simon Becher's 1-1 equalizer for <a href="https://twitter.com/WhitecapsFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WhitecapsFC</a> 👏 <a href="https://t.co/dSbPLTrKPI">pic.twitter.com/dSbPLTrKPI</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
