CF Montreal's Quioto scores twice in pivotal comeback win over Atlanta United
Canadian side ties game 1 minute after Jake Mulraney opens scoring for Atlanta
CF Montreal secured a crucial victory in the Eastern Conference playoff race on Saturday night, beating Atlanta United 2-1 with a whirlwind second half.
Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal's back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.
One minute later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities. From a tight angle to the right of the Atlanta goal, Quioto fired a rocket into the roof of the net.
50' GOLAZO DE <a href="https://twitter.com/QuiotoSamir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuiotoSamir</a>.<br><br>We're back level.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvATL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvATL</a> | 1-1 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/IWBj3uX9uw">pic.twitter.com/IWBj3uX9uw</a>—@clubdefootmtl
Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto stepped up and confidently tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.
In the 70th, Torres had a chance to double Montreal's lead when he was through on a breakaway, but a weak shot couldn't get past Brad Guzan.
While they sent more bodies forward, Atlanta did very little to threaten an equalizer for the remainder of the game.
It took Montreal fifteen minutes to find their first sight of goal. Quioto was played through with a clear shot but took too long. Saputo Stadium seemed to hold its breath when the Honduran stayed down following the play after picking up a knock on his thigh, but he continued to play after receiving treatment.
At the 24-minute mark, Quioto found himself with another chance after a perfect ball from Djordje Mihailovic but he put the header wide.
Right before halftime, Ezequiel Barco made a mockery of the Montreal defence, leaving three defenders including Pantemis on the ground and he should have put it away, but sent the shot off the crossbar.
While the first half was a staunchly defensive affair, the second could not be further from the same.
Both teams return to action on Oct. 16 following the international break. Montreal will face off against the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta will travel to Toronto to play TFC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?