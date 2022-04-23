Skip to Main Content
CF Montreal extends unbeaten streak to 6 with draw against top-seeded Philadelphia

Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday in Chester, Pa.

The Associated Press ·
CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza punches the ball past Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel (26) during a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Chester, Pa. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.

The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.

Montreal out-shot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.

CF Montreal extend their unbeaten streak to six

CF Montreal striker Kei Kamara scores in the 59th minute to give CF Montreal a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union. 0:57
