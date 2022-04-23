CF Montreal extends unbeaten streak to 6 with draw against top-seeded Philadelphia
Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday in Chester, Pa.
Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.
The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.
Montreal out-shot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.
WATCH | Kamara ties the game:
