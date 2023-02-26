D.C. United rallies with 2 late goals to defeat Toronto FC in MLS season opener

Substitute Theodore Ku-Dipietro scored in the 98th minute as D.C. United completed a remarkable comeback to defeat Toronto FC 3-2 in a wild MLS season opener Saturday at Audi Field in Washington.

The 21-year-old Ku-Dipietro poked the ball home from in front of the goal for his first MLS strike after setting up Christian Benteke's tying goal in the 90th minute with a well-flighted cross for the Belgian international forward to head home.

Toronto seemed to have salvaged the points with Federico Bernardeschi scoring one goal and setting up another.

Bernardeschi scored from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to pull Toronto even and then, with a powerful free kick, set the table for Mark-Anthony Kaye's goal in the 83rd minute. D.C. goalkeeper Tyler Miller got a hand to Bernardeschi's rocket but Kaye reached the rebound first, acrobatically twisting his body to knock the ball home.

Adding to Toronto's pain, Italian star Lorenzo Insigne limped off in the first half.

D.C. had the better start and pulled ahead in the 13th minute when designated player Mateusz Klich, in his MLS debut, was allowed to drive unchallenged down the middle of the field. The Polish midfielder, who spent the last four seasons in England with Leeds United, beat Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot from outside the penalty box.

CF Montreal drops 1st game to Inter Miami FC

Serhiy Kryvtsov and Shanyder Borgelin scored goals, and Drake Callender made six saves for the shutout as Inter Miami dominated visiting CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday in the season opener at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

It's the first time in Inter Miami's four-year history that they began a season with a victory.

Montreal endured a trying start to the season after finishing in second place in the Eastern Conference in 2022 in a benchmark campaign.

Callender, who started 24 matches for Miami last season, recorded the fifth clean sheet of his career.

Kryvtsov, a 32-year-old signed from the Ukraine, scored the game's opening goal in the 41st minute off a corner kick. Kryvtsov waited at the far post for a ball that was deflected across the goal mouth by Gregore and directed the ball into the net with his left hip. The play was started in the near corner by Jean Mota.

Montreal nearly tied the game two minutes later when Romell Quioto's header from inside the six-yard box was batted away by Callender.

Borgelin, who entered the game in the 68th minute, added to the Miami lead in the 76th minute with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box. The play was started by a shot that was ripped off the right post by Ariel Lassiter, with the rebound bouncing to Borgelin, who was stopped by a save on the line by defender Samuel Piette.

But the ball found its way back to Borgelin and he made the most of his second chance by finding the bottom right corner of the goal.

Miami had 18 shots in the contest and earned advantages in shots on goal (7-6), blocked shots (5-4) and crosses.

Montreal had the ball 55.7 per cent to Miami's 44.3 per cent and led in passes (440-356), passing accuracy (82.2 per cent to 78.7 per cent), duels won (60-57) and clearances (17-10).