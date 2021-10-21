Camacho's equalizer lifts CF Montreal to playoff spot with draw against Orlando City
Toronto FC shutout by Inter Miami in 2nd straight defeat
Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.
Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.
Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker between them for the No. 3 seed.
TFC blanked in Miami
Federico Higuain and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Higuain stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and then blasted a roller into the net to open the scoring in the 10th minute. It was the second goal of the season for the 36-year-old Higuain, who was given a yellow card in the 11th minute for excessive celebration.
Makoun scored just before halftime, slipping a shot inside the far post.
A Toronto (6-17-7) own goal in the 61st minute gave Miami a 3-0 lead.
WATCH | Toronto FC shutout by Inter Miami:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?