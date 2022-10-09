CF Montreal beats Inter Miami in regular-season finale, falls short of top spot in East

Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0.

Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end.

Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (21-9-5) and Lappalainen added his goal three minutes later with an assist from Mihailovic. Kei Kamara made it 3-0 at halftime with a goal in the 36th minute.

Mihailovic and Kamara finished with nine goals apiece for Montreal, second only to Romell Quioto's team-high 15. Lappalainen's goal was his third.

Montreal won six more matches this season than in any other, scoring 65 points to top its previous high by 14. Montreal finished with 15 one-goal victories, second most to New England's record of 18 set last season.

The club scored 63 (at half) goals this campaign, topping its previous record by 11.

Inter Miami's score came on an own-goal by Montreal's Joel Waterman in the 85th minute.

Gonzalo Higuain saw his five-match goal streak end for Inter Miami (14-15-6).

Gazdag's hat trick lifts Union past Toronto FC

Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0 on Sunday.

The Union came into Decision Day needing a victory to assure themselves of the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A tie or a loss could have left the door open for Montreal to take first place.

Gazdag left little doubt, scoring in the 4th minute and assisting on Mikael Uhre's goal in the 42nd minute as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead at intermission.

In the second half, Gazdag scored on a penalty kick at 60 minutes and finished off the hat trick three minutes later.

Toronto did not have a shot on goal.

The Union improved to 19-5-10 and Toronto dropped to 9-18-7.

