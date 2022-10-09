CF Montreal beats Inter Miami in regular-season finale, falls short of top spot in East
Toronto FC shutout by Philadelphia Union who claim top seed in Eastern Conference
Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday.
Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0.
Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (21-9-5) and Lappalainen added his goal three minutes later with an assist from Mihailovic. Kei Kamara made it 3-0 at halftime with a goal in the 36th minute.
Mihailovic and Kamara finished with nine goals apiece for Montreal, second only to Romell Quioto's team-high 15. Lappalainen's goal was his third.
Montreal won six more matches this season than in any other, scoring 65 points to top its previous high by 14. Montreal finished with 15 one-goal victories, second most to New England's record of 18 set last season.
WATCH | CF Montreal defeats Inter Miami in final game of regular season:
The club scored 63 (at half) goals this campaign, topping its previous record by 11.
Inter Miami's score came on an own-goal by Montreal's Joel Waterman in the 85th minute.
Gonzalo Higuain saw his five-match goal streak end for Inter Miami (14-15-6).
Gazdag's hat trick lifts Union past Toronto FC
Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0 on Sunday.
Gazdag left little doubt, scoring in the 4th minute and assisting on Mikael Uhre's goal in the 42nd minute as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead at intermission.
In the second half, Gazdag scored on a penalty kick at 60 minutes and finished off the hat trick three minutes later.
Toronto did not have a shot on goal.
The Union improved to 19-5-10 and Toronto dropped to 9-18-7.
WATCH | Toronto FC ends season with 293-minute scoring drought in defeat to Union:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?