CF Montreal wins 3rd straight MLS match with shutout victory over Orlando City SC

CF Montreal have extended their winning streak to three games in Major League Soccer and four in all competitions, beating visiting Orlando City SC 2-0 at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.

An own goal from Robin Jansson gave Montreal (4-0-6) the lead before a goal from Romell Quioto put the game to bed, handing Orlando (4-2-4-) their fourth loss of the season.

From the opening whistle, both teams looked to play to their strengths. Orlando enjoyed the lion's share of possession and pressed high up the pitch, but Montreal found success through its wing backs.

Ultimately neither team could find a breakthrough in the first 45 minutes as play often broke down before any real danger was created.

The beginning of the second half was not nearly as even. Usually struggling during this period of the game, Montreal thrived, dominating the tempo for the first 15 following the restart and pinning Orlando in its own half.

At the hour mark, a scramble in the Orlando penalty area led to Rudy Camacho hitting the post. Aaron Herrera's followup cross was then deflected off Jansson, giving Montreal the lead. Sensing blood in the water, the home side continued to press their advantage and doubled their lead just five minutes later.

On mène 2-0 👊<br><br>Quioto gives us a two-goal lead!<br><br>Regardez en direct sur <a href="https://twitter.com/AppleTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AppleTV</a> avec la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSSeasonPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSSeasonPass</a> >>> <a href="https://t.co/eQSN8RZUQq">https://t.co/eQSN8RZUQq</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ydqIWKgxSt">pic.twitter.com/ydqIWKgxSt</a> —@cfmontreal

After combining with Bryce Duke on the right flank, Herrera once again found himself in an advanced position with plenty of time and space. He then flawlessly picked out an oncoming Quioto who smashed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Montreal then saw the game out, keeping their fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and extending their streak without conceding to 405 minutes in that run.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, competing for their domestic cups. Montreal will partake in the first Canadian Classique of the season against Toronto FC while Orlando stays on the road against Charlotte FC in the Canadian Championship and U.S. open Cup, respectively.

Revolution continue to roll with victory over Toronto FC

Bobby Wood and DeJuan Jones scored as the high-flying New England Revolution extended their unbeaten MLS run to eight games with a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Toronto (2-3-6) had lost just once in its previous nine games (2-1-6) and was looking to build on a 1-0 victory last Saturday over New York City FC. Instead it was beaten for the first time in six outings (2-1-3) at home this season.

New England (7-1-3) came into the game atop both the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings on goal difference over FC Cincinnati. New England has gone 5-0-3 since suffering its lone loss of the season, a 4-0 defeat at Los Angeles FC on March 12.

New England came out hot and took advantage of a Sigurd Rosted turnover to go ahead in the 19th minute. The normally reliable Norwegian centre back misplayed the ball under pressure from Wood, allowing the New England forward to race in alone before slipping the ball through goalkeeper Sean Johnson's legs for his third goal of the season.

The Revs went ahead 2-0 in the 62nd minute. Johnson made a fine reflex save to deny Carles Gil, only to see Jones hammer the rebound home as the Toronto defence was ripped apart.