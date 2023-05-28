Insigne assists twice to inspire Toronto FC to 1st win in 5 MLS games, beating D.C. United

Goals by Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson helped Toronto FC rebound from a week of turmoil surrounding disgruntled Italian star Federico Bernardeschi with a much-needed 2-1 win over the visiting D.C. United in MLS play Saturday.

An 87th-minute goal by D.C.'s Christian Benteke made for a tense ending but Toronto hung on through six minutes of added time.

Bernardeschi, the club's leading scorer, was benched by coach Bob Bradley after an explosive outburst following last week's 1-0 loss at Austin FC with the Italian star complaining about the team's tactics.

Despite the unrest, Toronto (3-5-7) started with purpose and went ahead in the 14th minute when an unmarked Kerr, who was starting for Bernardeschi, headed home a Lorenzo Insigne corner. It was the second goal of the season for the 20-year-old Kerr.

The goal ended a 418-minute scoring drought in league play for Toronto, dating back to April 29 when CJ Sapong scored in a 1-0 win over visiting New York City FC.

It was essentially one-way traffic in the first half with D.C coach Wayne Rooney making a statement on his team's indifferent play with a triple change in first-half injury time, sending on Taxi Fountas, Andy Najar and Pedro Santos. Toronto could have led 4-0 going into the break before an announced crowd of 27,065.

CF Montreal tops Inter Miami

Chinonso Offor scored his third goal of the season in the second half to lift CF Montreal over the visiting Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday.

Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois shined between the pipes, making five saves. The native of LaSalle, Que., recorded a fifth clean sheet and set a new club record for minutes without conceding at home.

Under the watchful eyes of former player Ismael Kone, who visited his hometown following the conclusion of his EFL Championship season with Watford, Montreal (6-8-1) snapped their two-game losing streak in Major League Soccer play. Miami's record slipped to 5-9-1.

Starting in Miami's back line, Kamal Miller made his return to Stade Saputo to play against his former team. The Canadian international was traded to Miami on April 12 along with $1.3 million of general allocation money in return for midfielder Bryce Duke and forward Ariel Lassiter.

Montreal applied the pressure in the fifth minute. Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, guarded by three Miami defenders, managed to take a strike from outside the box that shaved the left goalpost.

Scoreless at halftime, Montreal coach Hernan Losada called on Lassiter and Ahmed Hamdi to substitute in and create a spark.