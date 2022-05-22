CF Montreal falls to Real Salt Lake for 2nd straight loss following 8-game unbeaten run
Whitecaps drop 2nd in a row in road loss to Charlotte FC
Real Salt Lake defeated host CF Montreal 2-1 in Major League Soccer action Sunday.
CF Montreal suffered is second straight loss and dropped points at Stade Saputo for the first time this year.
Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-4-2). Justen Glad and Sergio Cordova found the net for Real (5-3-4).
Neither team provided much offensive pressure until the end of the first half. After a defensive mishap on the Montreal backline, Bobby Wood found himself face-to-face with Sebastian Breza, forcing an incredible desperation stop to keep the home side ahead at the break.
Real continued applying pressure to start the second half and was finally rewarded. Glad converted a perfect corner from Pablo Ruiz for his second goal of the season.
What an assist! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RSL</a> go up 2-0 from a tight angle. <a href="https://t.co/zXfj3xzs9Y">pic.twitter.com/zXfj3xzs9Y</a>—@MLS
Montreal came close to to retaking the lead two minutes later when Cordova was played through on goal but couldn't hit the target.
Cordova would however get his goal. Shortly after the 60-minute mark, he was played through again and converted a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.
Montreal couldn't manage the tying goal as Real earned its first win against the home side since 2014.
Montreal hosts the CPL's Forge FC on May 25 in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Championship.
Whitecaps edged by Charlotte FC
Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.
Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver's Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries.
Cristian Ortiz had an assist on Rios' match-winner.
Right place, right time 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/56nBNWuwIY">pic.twitter.com/56nBNWuwIY</a>—@CharlotteFC
Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 10-6 but Vancouver had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?