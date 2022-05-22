CF Montreal falls to Real Salt Lake for 2nd straight loss following 8-game unbeaten run

Real Salt Lake defeated host CF Montreal 2-1 in Major League Soccer action Sunday.

CF Montreal suffered is second straight loss and dropped points at Stade Saputo for the first time this year.

Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-4-2). Justen Glad and Sergio Cordova found the net for Real (5-3-4).

Montreal wasted no time getting forward when Ahmed Hamdi found Mihailovic unmarked in the box just 43 seconds into the game. It was the clubs third-fastest goal in MLS.

Neither team provided much offensive pressure until the end of the first half. After a defensive mishap on the Montreal backline, Bobby Wood found himself face-to-face with Sebastian Breza, forcing an incredible desperation stop to keep the home side ahead at the break.

Real continued applying pressure to start the second half and was finally rewarded. Glad converted a perfect corner from Pablo Ruiz for his second goal of the season.

Montreal came close to to retaking the lead two minutes later when Cordova was played through on goal but couldn't hit the target.

Cordova would however get his goal. Shortly after the 60-minute mark, he was played through again and converted a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

Montreal couldn't manage the tying goal as Real earned its first win against the home side since 2014.

Montreal hosts the CPL's Forge FC on May 25 in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Championship.

Whitecaps edged by Charlotte FC

Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Vancouver (3-7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match when Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a Christian Fuchs miscue in the box to find the back of the net.

Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver's Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries.

Cristian Ortiz had an assist on Rios' match-winner.

Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 10-6 but Vancouver had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte.