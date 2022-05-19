CF Montreal meet end of 8-game unbeaten streak in loss to Nashville
Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday to up Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight and end Montreal's eight-game undefeated run.
Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11.
Mukhtar's game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal.
Alex Muyl staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute.
Kei Kamara scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-4-2) in the 55th minute.
WATCH l Nashville SC ends CF Montréal's 8-game undefeated streak:
Montreal outshot Nashville 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.
Joe Willis saved three shots for Nashville. Sebastian Breza had two saves for Montreal
