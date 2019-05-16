Toronto FC dominates play but has to settle for scoreless draw with United

Toronto FC dominated D.C. United, peppering goalkeeper Bill Hamid with shots from all angles, but had to settle for a disappointing 0-0 tie Wednesday night.

D.C. United (7-3-3) defended tenaciously while Toronto, missing injured striker Jozy Altidore, struggled for the right final touch in outshooting the visitors 35-3 (13-2 in shots on target) before an announced BMO Field crowd of 26,116. The MLS record for most shots by one team in a game is 38.

WATCH | TFC pour it on but can't solve Bill Hamid:

Toronto outshot D.C. United 35-3, including 11 more shots on target but the home side couldn't find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw at BMO Field. 1:02

Toronto (5-4-2) controlled the play, outshooting D.C. 20-2 (7-1 in shots on target) in the first half but could not score despite 78.9 per cent possession. The 20 shots represent a club record for a half (previous mark was 17), but bottom line was it did not produce a goal.

It marked only the second time an MLS team has registered 20 or more shots in the first half (the MetroStars had 22 in June 1998 against Tampa Bay), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The league record for shots in a half is 23 (by Sporting Kansas City against Vancouver in the second half in April 2018).

Toronto, now winless in three games (0-2-1), had totalled just four shots on target the previous two games. And it collected just one point in its last three home games.

Atlanta United edge Whitecaps

Josef Martinez scored to help Atlanta United continue their winning ways Wednesday as the club posted a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Atlanta (6-3-2) has won five games in a row, shutting out its opponents in each contest.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Whitecaps (3-6-3).

Martinez put away the game's lone goal on a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

WATCH | Whitecaps win streak snapped by Atlanta:

The Five Stripes won their fifth straight game on Wednesday after Josef Martinez's first-half penalty kick led to a 1-0 win in Vancouver. 1:18

United 'keeper Brad Guzan had two saves and collected his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Maxime Crepeau stopped five shots for the Whitecaps.

Atlanta's penalty kick was called midway through the first half after Vancouver winger Lass Bangoura ran into Atlanta's Gonzalo Martinez.

Officials reviewed the play and determined it was a foul in the penalty area.

Martinez stepped up to take the kick, sailing a ball past Crepeau on the right side.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan striker has five goals this season. He led the league with 31 goals in 34 games last year.

The penalty kick came just minutes after another close call for Atlanta. Martinez got a shot across the box from down low and Crepeau dove to make the stop, but the ball rolled beyond his out-stretched hands. Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert made the clear.

Vancouver struggled throughout the game to break through Atlanta's defence.

The 'Caps controlled nearly 57 per cent of the possession in the first half but didn't manage to get a single shot on target.

The team got some scoring chances in the second half but couldn't beat Guzan in net.

Bangoura got a long ball off from outside the top of the box in the 57th minute, forcing the netminder to make a crouching stop.

It looked as if Whitecaps striker Joaquin Ardaiz would even the score in the 81st minute, but his sliding shot went just wide of the United goal.

Vancouver's best performance of the night came from Crepeau midway through the second frame when he was forced to make a trio of stops in quick succession.

First the 'keeper turned away a point-blank blast from Hector Villalba. The rebound bounced out and Eric Remedi tried to put a right footed shot away from the centre of the box, but Crepeau stopped that too. When Gonzalo Martinez tried to finish what his teammates had started with a header, Crepeau smothered the ball, putting an end to United's flurry of opportunities.