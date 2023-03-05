Content
MLS·ROUNDUP

Bernardeschi scores as Toronto FC draw Atlanta for 1st point of 2023

Sean Johnson made 10 saves for Toronto FC in a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United to pick up the club's first point of the 2023 MLS season.

The Associated Press ·
Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi dribbles the soccer ball past Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley and Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araújo.
Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi scored his second goal in as many matches on Saturday in Atlanta. (Alex Slitz/The Associated Press)

Matheus Rossetto scored the equalizer in the second half and Atlanta United earned a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Rossetto scored the tying goal in the 60th minute for Atlanta United (1-0-1), which improved to 3-0-4 all-time in Major League Soccer regular-season home matches against Toronto.

New striker Giorgos Giakoumakis made his debut for Atlanta United after his visa was cleared this week. The hosts were trying to become the first team to win their first two home matches in four straight seasons.

Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (0-1-1) the lead with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Michael Bradley.

Atlanta United outshot Toronto 9-5, with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan saved five of the six shots he faced for United. Sean Johnson had 10 saves for Toronto, which ended a six-match losing streak dating to last season.

Both teams next play Saturday. United visits Charlotte FC and Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew.

Urruti scores late as Austin defeat Montreal

Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal in the 88th minute and Brad Stuver delivered a clean sheet to rally Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Jon Gallagher had an assist on Urruti's game-winner for Austin (1-1-0). Sebastian Driussi saw his five-match goal streak dating to last season end. Austin improved to 13-1-2 at home against Montreal, which won for the first time in Houston last season by a 3-2 score.

Montreal is 0-2-0 for a second straight season. It lost its first three matches last season but still posted a club-record 65 points. Montreal was shut out in its opener against Inter Miami, despite taking all 14 of its shots from inside the box. Only two teams have taken 14 or more shots — all from inside the box — Toronto (2019) and the Seattle Sounders a year later. Those two teams combined to score 10 goals.

Stuver saved both shots he faced for Austin. Jonathan Sirois had four saves for Montreal.

Up next for Austin is a matchup Saturday against Real Salt Lake on the road, while Montreal visits Inter Miami on Wednesday.

 

