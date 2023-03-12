Whitecaps remain winless after settling for draw with FC Dallas

The Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas played to a 1-1 draw in front of 16,780 fans at BC Place on Saturday.

Dallas (1-1-1) opened the scoring in the Major League Soccer match in the fifth minute after a deep cross found an unmarked Sebastien Ibeagha in the box who glanced a header beyond Vancouver's goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

The Texans nearly added a second minutes later but Takaoka stood his ground to deny them.

The Whitecaps (0-2-1) found an equalizer after a deep throw-in filtered through a packed 18 yard box was turned in by Dallas' Paul Arriola in the 34th minute.

Midfielder Ryan Gauld nearly found the lead for the Whitecaps shortly after halftime only to see his shot from seven yards drilled wide.

Venezuelan striker Sergio Cordova, a marquee transfer for Vancouver in the off-season, was inches away from finding the end of a diagonal cross from Ranko Veselinovic just before the end of the match but it just eluded the tip of his boot.

Vancouver has failed to win their first three games of the MLS regular season.