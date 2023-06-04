Content
Philadelphia's Carranza nets 2 goals in victory over CF Montreal

Julian Carranza scored a goal in each half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over visiting CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Blake did not have to make a save to earn his 7th clean sheet for Union

The Associated Press ·
A Philadelphia player kicks the ball as a Montreal player looks on.
Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza, left, passes the ball during a 3-0 win against CF Montreal on Saturday. (Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Carranza staked the Union (9-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Matt Real in the 12th minute and scored.

Philadelphia increased its lead to 2-0 on Mikael Uhre's sixth goal this season — unassisted in the 36th minute.

Carranza used an assist from Daniel Gazdag in the 61st minute to net his ninth goal of the season and cap the scoring.

Andre Blake did not have to make a save to earn his seventh clean sheet for the Union. Blake has 22 shutouts since the start of the 2021 season. He has saved 83.6 per cent of shots on goal for his career. No other goaltender who has faced a minimum of 25 shots is over 80%.

James Pantemis did not have a save, making his second start this season for Montreal (6-9-1).

Montreal had a 3-2 home win over Philadelphia earlier this season to snap a six-match winless run in the series. Despite the loss, Montreal is 4-3-7 all-time in road matches with the Union.

The Union are 17-1-2 in their last 20 home matches, outscoring opponents 61-11 along the way.

Montreal returns home to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

