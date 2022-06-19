CF Montreal unable to get offence going as undermanned Austin FC take shutout win

CF Montreal's heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night in Montreal.

This result continues Montreal's poor form (7-6-2) while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage.

Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin's (8-4-3) lone goal scorer with a marker in the 67th minute.

The best word to describe the first half is prudent. Despite being amongst the most offensively minded teams in the league, both teams just traded short, meaningless stints of possession, hoping the other would slip up.

The best and only chance of the first half came right before the half hour mark through a Montreal corner. After a flick-on from Rudy Camacho, the ball fall to Kei Kamara who was all alone in front but wasn't ready for it as the ball fell harmlessly into the hands of Austin keeper Brad Stuver.

It was more of the same following that chance with neither team making much headway until the end of the half. A sloppy and unnecessary tackle in the offensive third saw Daniel Perreira sent off for a second yellow, reducing Austin to 10 men.

Montreal came out in the second half looking to press that advantage, getting in behind the visitors' back line. Another golden opportunity presented itself to Kamara after a low cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard left him with the simplest of tap-ins. However once again he couldn't seem to put it away, letting Austin off the hook.

That miss would come back to haunt them only 15 minutes later when a perfect cross in from John Gallagher found Urruti, putting Austin up 1-0.

Montreal's final chance at a late equalizer came with five minutes left during a mad scramble in the box, but a desperate Romell Quioto was unable to finish.

Montreal will now turn their attention to Toronto as they prepare for the semifinals of the Canadian Championship on June 22 while Austin returns home to host FC Dallas on June 25.

Red Bulls take shutout win over Toronto FC

Lewis Morgan scored in the second minute and the New York Red Bulls went on to a 2-0 win over Toronto on Saturday in Harrison, N.J.

The Red Bulls (7-4-5) never trailed after Morgan made it a 1-0 game, scoring on a header off a corner kick by John Tolkin.

Luquinhas scored the other goal in the 56th minute, lifting a ball over retreating Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who had just made a one-handed save near the top of the box.

Carlos Miguel saved all three shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Westberg saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto (4-8-3).

The Red Bulls visit Los Angeles FC on Sunday, while Toronto will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the "Freedom to Be" jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league's 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.