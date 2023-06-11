Canada's Brault-Guillard scores as CF Montreal downs Minnesota United

Mason Toye scored twice and CF Montreal didn't surrender any goals in posting a 4-0 Major League Soccer victory on Saturday against visiting Minnesota United.

Toye, with goals in the seventh and 57th minutes, got offensive help from Zachary Brault-Guillard with a goal in the 13th minute and Rudy Camacho in the 76th. Montreal improved to 7-9-1 with the win, while Minnesota (5-7-5) has now lost eight of its last nine games on the road in all competitions.

This was Montreal's seventh consecutive win at home in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in every one of them.

Just seven minutes into the game, Montreal's verticality split Minnesota down the middle as Toye ran through the defence before lobbing it over the keeper. There were no celebrations from Toye, who was drafted by United in 2018.

Just five minutes later, Montreal would double its lead when an inch-perfect cross-field ball from Gabriele Corbo picked out Brault-Guillard in alone. The wing back made no mistake, blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Minnesota came out of the halftime break with renewed enthusiasm as star midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso was substituted on for the second time this season. After having regained control of the tempo, Montreal extended its lead just before the hour mark.

Johnson blunder costs Toronto FC

A goalkeeping error by the normally reliable Sean Johnson allowed Nashville SC to extend its unbeaten streak to nine matches in MLS play with a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday.

The 69th-minute goal came seconds after Toronto centre back Aime Mabika cleared Hany Mukhtar's header off the goal-line. The ball came out and Federico Bernardeschi could not clear it, allowing substitute Randall Leal to launch a long-range shot that Johnson fumbled.

Trailing 1-0 after a stylish Lorenzo Insigne goal in the 38th minute, Nashville rallied in the second half with substitutes Fafa Picault and Leal injecting life into the visitors' offence. Teal Bunbury hit the Toronto woodwork twice before Leal struck.

Nashville (9-3-5) is unbeaten in nine league outings (7-0-2). It had won four straight — matching the franchise record set in August-September 2022. Nashville had not lost in league play since April 15, when it was beaten 2-1 at New York City FC.

Toronto (3-5-10) is unbeaten in three games (1-0-3). But it has won just two of its last 15 outings (2-5-8) in all competitions.

TFC remains hard to beat at home (3-1-6) in league play, however.