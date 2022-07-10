Toronto FC's comeback falls short as Earthquakes score late to force draw
Jack Skahan scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to lift the San Jose Earthquakes into a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday.
But an attempted clearance by Ifunanyachi Achara sent the ball back into the Toronto penalty box and Skahan beat Westberg in the 92nd minute.
Ebobisse scored his 10th of the season to put the 'Quakes ahead in the 26th minute, with San Jose seemingly headed for its first win away from home this season as the game wore on.
But after a unproductive opening 45 minutes, Toronto came out with more purpose in the second half and finally beat 'Quakes goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski in the 71st minute on a rapid-fire counterattack.
Osorio sent the ball ahead to Kerr and, with the defence backing away, the 19-year-old homegrown product curled a low shot from just outside the penalty box past Marcinkowski into the corner for his third of the season.
Kansas City completes comeback against CF Montreal
CF Montreal grabbed an early lead but Sporting Kansas City bounced back to steal a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory at Stade Saputo Saturday night.
Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (9-8-2) but goals from Roger Espinoza and Remi Walter gave Sporting Kansas City (5-11-4) all three points.
After a standout 2-1 road win against the Seattle Sounders on June 29, Montreal found themselves with back-to-back losses.
Montreal opened scoring in the 13th minute when Lassi Lappalainen dribbled past Ben Sweat on the right flank before crossing toward the far post for Quioto. The Honduran headed home his seventh goal of the campaign.
Espinoza took advantage of a Montreal mishap and tied the match for Kansas City in the 29th minute.
Quioto's cross bounced off Espinoza and the Kansas City midfielder beat the Honduran to the ball. Espinoza then chipped the ball over Sebastian Breza, who had ventured too far from his net.
Kansas City got the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute. Khiry Shelton freed himself on the right flank after a throw-in and crossed back toward the centre of the box. Walter powered through the Montreal defence and struck the game-winner.
Montreal played without Victor Wanyama, who missed the match with a non-COVID illness. The club also announced before kickoff that they had added goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to the COVID-19 protocol.
Montreal now looks forward to next week where they will host rivals Toronto FC on July 16. Kansas City will continue its three-game road stint and take on Minnesota United on July 13.
