Real Salt Lake's stoppage time goal sinks Toronto FC in debut of interim Dunfield

A goal in extra time from substitute Anderson Julio gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 win and spoiled interim Terry Dunfield's debut for Toronto FC on Saturday.

Toronto FC dropped the third game in a row after a 1-0 defeat against visiting Real Salt Lake on Sunday that spoiled interim Terry Dunfield's debut. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

After TFC defender Aime Mabika cleared an attempt off the line, Julio smashed in the rebound.

Dunfield replaced a fired Bob Bradley last Monday in the hopes the TFC (3-8-10) can turn around its struggles this Major League Soccer season.

TFC faced a team that has performed well away from Utah this season as Real Salt Lake (8-7-6) extended its road streak to a club record 10 games (8-0-2) with the win at BMO Field.

The visiting side came close late in regulation time. Braian Ojeda whistled a shot from outside the box just wide of the left post off a corner kick in the 80th minute.

TFC keeper Greg Ranjitsingh made a big stop on Diego Luna three minutes later, even though Damir Kreilach was caught offside.

