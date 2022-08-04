CF Montreal scores 2 late goals in comeback win over Columbus
Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.
Kamara, Waterman execute rally for Montreal starting in 88th minute
Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.
Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.
Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.
WATCH | Breza keeps CF Montreal in the game:
Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.
WATCH | Montreal shocks Columbus:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?