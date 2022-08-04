Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CF Montreal scores 2 late goals in comeback win over Columbus

Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Kamara, Waterman execute rally for Montreal starting in 88th minute

The Associated Press ·
Kei Kamara (23) of CF Montreal dribbles the ball during a 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew SC in Columbus on Wednesday. (@cfmontreal/Twitter)

Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

WATCH | Breza keeps CF Montreal in the game:

CF Montreal scores twice in final 6 minutes to stun Columbus

1 hour ago
Duration 1:35
After trailing for almost the entire match, Montreal got goals from Kei Kamara and Joel Waterman to comeback against the Crew.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.

WATCH | Montreal shocks Columbus:

CF Montreal's Sebastian Breza's makes huge save in dying minutes

1 hour ago
Duration 1:41
Breza stopped a breakaway in the 79th minute to keep Montreal in the match as they trailed 1-0.
