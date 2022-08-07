Insigne secures 1st MLS goal to lift Toronto FC past Nashville SC
Quioto's brace not enough as CF Montreal concedes late equalizer against Inter Miami
Jonathan Osorio scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne added goals as Toronto FC hung on to defeat Nashville SC 4-3 Saturday for its first road win of the MLS season.
Toronto fullback Richie Laryea had an assist and won a penalty on his return to his hometown club.
Bernardeschi converted the 54th-minute penalty to put Toronto ahead 3-2 before Insigne opened his MLS account with a 77th-minute rocket, ghosting past a defender and then hammering a right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty box past goalkeeper Joe Willis.
Zimmerman's 84th-minute goal, a header off a corner, made for a tense finale after surviving video review. Nashville never led but never gave up with TFC having to survive six nervy minutes of added time.
Mukhtar had a chance in the 96th minute but his header was off-target.
CF Montreal limited to home draw
CF Montreal let two valuable points slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday evening, settling for a 2-2 draw at Stade Saputo.
Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the Major League Soccer season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodriguez providing a dramatic late equalizer.
Montreal dominated possession in the opening minutes, probing at Miami's back line until a beautiful ball from Samuel Piette found Quioto at the back post, opening the scoring.
Montreal — seemingly unfazed by Miami's immediate response — continued to dominate possession, pinning the visitors in their own third. It took another deadly ball from Piette just before the 20th minute to open them up, finding Mason Toye's head at the back post.
This time, the shot deflected off Christopher McVey's arm resulting in a penalty awarded by VAR that Quioto calmly dispatched.
Montreal continued to dominate the ball well into the second half but couldn't find the final ball or touch to put the game out of reach.
The best chance of the lot came when Djordje Mihailovic played a perfect ball in to space for a cutting Lassi Lappalainen, whose heavy touch saw the chance disappear.
This would come back to haunt them with 10 minutes left as a Miami counter and ensuing scramble saw Rodriguez sneak home a late equalizer.
Both teams are back in action on Aug. 13 as Montreal heads to PNC Stadium to play the Houston Dynamo, while Miami hosts NYCFC at home.
