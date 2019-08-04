Redbulls claim precious points as TFC fail to capitalize on early chances
New York's Luis Robles shuts door, while Toronto's Chris Mavinga surrenders OG
Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season and Luis Robles had three saves to help the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.
Alejandro Romero Gamarra, on the right side, split a pair of defenders and, near the corner of the 6-yard box, played a low cross that deflected off defender Chris Mavinga into the net to give the Red Bulls (10-9-4) the lead in the 55th minute.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/kakuromero17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kakuromero17</a> creates the first goal! 1-0 to the Red Bulls. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RBNYvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RBNYvTOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/JbdgW4le0u">pic.twitter.com/JbdgW4le0u</a>—@MLS
Justin Morrow was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute for denying New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips of an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Lawrence made it 2-0 in the In the first minute of stoppage time. Daniel Royer's header was parried by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Lawrence volleyed the rebound into an empty net.
The Red Bulls, who lost 3-1 in the first matchup between the teams this season July 17, improved to 12-2-2 against Toronto (9-10-5). New York has won four of its last five games overall.
THIS LUIS ROBLES SAVE IS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE <a href="https://t.co/gSMpQSgppI">pic.twitter.com/gSMpQSgppI</a>—@NewYorkRedBulls
With files from The Associated Press
