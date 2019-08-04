Skip to Main Content
Redbulls claim precious points as TFC fail to capitalize on early chances
MLS·MLS ROUNDUP

Redbulls claim precious points as TFC fail to capitalize on early chances

Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season and Luis Robles had three saves to help the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

New York's Luis Robles shuts door, while Toronto's Chris Mavinga surrenders OG

The Canadian Press ·
Red Bulls midfielder Kaku, left, shields the ball from TFC defender Auro Jr., during New York's 2-0 win on Saturday. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Alejandro Romero Gamarra, on the right side, split a pair of defenders and, near the corner of the 6-yard box, played a low cross that deflected off defender Chris Mavinga into the net to give the Red Bulls (10-9-4) the lead in the 55th minute.

Justin Morrow was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute for denying New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips of an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Lawrence made it 2-0 in the In the first minute of stoppage time. Daniel Royer's header was parried by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Lawrence volleyed the rebound into an empty net.

The Red Bulls, who lost 3-1 in the first matchup between the teams this season July 17, improved to 12-2-2 against Toronto (9-10-5). New York has won four of its last five games overall.

With files from The Associated Press

