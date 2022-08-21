Quioto brace leads CF Montreal past Revolution
Kei Kamara scored the 135th goal of his career, making him the 3rd all-time leading goalscorer in MLS history
Romell Quioto netted a pair of goals and an assist — and Kei Kamara made history — as CF Montreal extended its unbeaten streak to seven games Saturday night, notching a 4-0 home victory over the visiting New England Revolution.
Quioto scored goals in the 39th and 55th minutes to pad the lead for Montreal (14-8-4, 46 points). The result was the largest margin of victory for the club on the season.
The Revolution (8-8-10, 34 points) saw their unbeaten run end at five matches. The Revs have struggled on the road this season, winning just three games away from New England.
New England mustered just one shot attempt in the first half. The Revs got off 10 in the second, but put just two of those tries on frame.
Meanwhile, Montreal had no problems scoring early and often, and put seven of its 18 shots on target. Kamara opened the scoring in the 26th minute, easily knocking in a ball with his left foot after receiving a feed from Quioto. Mathieu Choiniere was also credited with an assist on the goal, finding Quioto in the build-up.
For Kamara, the goal was his fifth of the season and the 135th of his career, making him the third all-time leading goal scorer in MLS history.
Quioto has now scored in three straight games and has 14 goals on the season, putting him in the thick of the Golden Boot race with Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi (17), FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira (15) and FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vasquez (15). San Jose's Jeremy Ebobisse and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar have also each scored 14 goals.
Assisting on Quioto's two scores were Lassi Lappalainen and Samuel Piette. Quioto's first score was the 500th goal scored in club history for Montreal.
A sub in the 77th minute for Kamara, youngster Matko Miljevic scored on a penalty kick in the 91st minute for Montreal for his first goal of the season.
Toronto FC lose first MLS match with Insigne, Bernardeschi
Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday.
Lassiter's goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal.
Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota.
Toronto's (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne.
Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.
Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Miami visiting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.
