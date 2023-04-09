White scores as Whitecaps overcome 2 disallowed goals to take down Timbers
CF Montreal suffer 2nd blowout loss in a row, Toronto FC extends unbeaten run
The Vancouver Whitecaps were able to overcome two disallowed goals on Saturday night before finally notching a winner in the 74th minute to beat the visiting Portland Timbers 1-0 in Major League Soccer action.
Veselinovic thought he had finally bagged the opener only to have his header called back for a foul on a Portland defender.
It would be up to substitute Brian White to break the deadlock after midfielder Julian Gressel, making his 200th MLS appearance, saw his first cross rebound back to him allowing him to find a waiting White who bundled the goal home.
Brian White opens the scoring 💥<br><br>Assisted by Gressel 👏—@WhitecapsFC
It was White's second in league action and Gressel's fourth assist, pushing him to second in MLS for assists this season.
Tensions boiled over late in the match with Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini receiving a yellow card for his objections to a foul called on one of his players.
Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution cruised to a 4-0 home victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.
New England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when Borrero took a pass from Gustavo Bou and scored.
The Revolution (5-1-1) stretched their lead to 2-0 at halftime when Gil scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time after a video review confirmed a hand-ball foul on Montreal's Corba Latif.
The Revolution had a 19-9 advantage in shots and a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.
Petrovic finished with three saves New England. Jonathan Sirois stopped five shots for Montreal (1-5-0), which is off to its worst start since its inaugural 2012 season.
Dylannnnn with a beauty!!! 🎯⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/x0GwdJ8Lqx">pic.twitter.com/x0GwdJ8Lqx</a>—@NERevolution
Montreal beat New England twice in a season for the first time last year after the Revs had won the previous six meetings in all competitions.
New England entered play with 13 points after six matches. It took New England 12 matches to surpass 13 points last season.
Montreal returns home to host DC United on Saturday. New England travels to play Columbus on Saturday.
Toronto FC, Nashville SC play to scoreless draw
Toronto FC extended its unbeaten run to six games and Nashville SC posted its fifth shutout of the season as the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw in MLS play Saturday.
Toronto (1-1-5) has won once and recorded five draws since conceding goals in the 90th and 98th minute in a season-opening 3-2 loss at D.C. United. Its three clean sheets in seven games match last season's total. But hampered by injuries in attack, it has scored just eight goals in seven games.
Nashville (3-2-2) has conceded just two goals this season, the fewest in the league.
One of a few big <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeWillis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeWillis23</a> stops in the second half ⛔️ <a href="https://t.co/xFKsh5OSnZ">pic.twitter.com/xFKsh5OSnZ</a>—@NashvilleSC
Toronto was without marquee winger Lorenzo Insigne for the sixth game in a row. The Italian has not played since hobbling off in the 34th minute of the Feb. 25 season-opener with a groin problem.
Former TFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg was in the Nashville starting lineup for the sixth time in seven games this season.
With files from The Associated Press
