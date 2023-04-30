Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS·New

Sapong, Johnson lead Toronto FC to victory over New York City FC

C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked visiting New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Laryea picks up assist as Sapong scores in debut with new club

The Associated Press ·
A Toronto FC player dribbles between two New York City FC defenders.
Toronto FC forward Charles Sapong, centre, dribbles the ball during a 1-0 win over New York City FC on Saturday in Toronto. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked visiting New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Richie Laryea had an assist on Sapong's first goal of the season.

Sapong was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Nashville SC on Tuesday, with Saturday night serving as his debut with his new club.

It marked Sapong's 89th regular-season goal and his first since last May. The 13-year veteran has now scored in his first starts for Sporting Kansas City, Chicago, Nashville and Toronto.

Toronto (2-2-6) improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches. Toronto has lost just twice in its last 12 home contests, scoring multiple goals in 10 of them.

NYCFC (4-3-3) falls to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches on the road, including the playoffs.

Toronto outshot NYCFC 11-5 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on target.

Johnson had one save in earning the clean sheet for Toronto. Luis Barraza had five saves for NYCFC.

The two teams have identical 6-6-7 records in the all-time series, but Toronto is 3-0-0 against NYCFC in playoff matches by a combined 9-1 score.

NYCFC travels to play Charlotte on Saturday. Toronto will remain home to host the New England Revolution on Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press, CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now