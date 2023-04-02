Toronto FC squanders 2-goal lead in draw with Charlotte

Italian star Federico Bernardeschi curled in a corner for a memorable opening goal, but Toronto FC squandered a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 Major League Soccer tie with Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Polish international Kamil Jóźwiak set up one goal and scored another to key Charlotte's second-half surge, helped by a stiff wind at its back at BMO Field in Toronto.

Toronto's Brandon Servania seemed to have delivered a carbon copy of Bernardeschi's goal off a corner from the other side in the 40th minute but the play was waved off for a foul on Charlotte goalkeeper George Marks.

Federico Bernardeschi scores an Olimpico. What a goal directly from the corner kick.

Michael Bradley used his head to score off another Servania corner — TFC's eighth of the first half — in the 44th minute, a goal that survived video review.

Ben Bender pulled one back for Charlotte in the 51st minute, coming in late into the penalty box to slot home a fine cross by Jóźwiak. It was the first goal Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson had conceded in 246 minutes — and Charlotte's first-ever goal against TFC.

And Jóźwiak tied it up in the 70th minute, beating Richie Laryea to knock home a Kerwin Vargas cross for his first MLS goal.