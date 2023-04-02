Content
MLS

Toronto FC squanders 2-goal lead in draw with Charlotte

Italian star Federico Bernardeschi curled in a corner for a memorable opening goal, but Toronto FC squandered a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 Major League Soccer tie with Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Kamil Jóźwiak ties it up in 70th minute with 1st MLS goal

The Canadian Press ·
Richie Laryea, wearing a black shirt and red sleeves, battles for the ball against Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones, wearing all light blue with white shorts.
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea, middle, battles for the ball against Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones, left, during the first half of a 2-2 draw on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)

Polish international Kamil Jóźwiak set up one goal and scored another to key Charlotte's second-half surge, helped by a stiff wind at its back at BMO Field in Toronto.

Toronto's Brandon Servania seemed to have delivered a carbon copy of Bernardeschi's goal off a corner from the other side in the 40th minute but the play was waved off for a foul on Charlotte goalkeeper George Marks.

Michael Bradley used his head to score off another Servania corner — TFC's eighth of the first half — in the 44th minute, a goal that survived video review.

Ben Bender pulled one back for Charlotte in the 51st minute, coming in late into the penalty box to slot home a fine cross by Jóźwiak. It was the first goal Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson had conceded in 246 minutes — and Charlotte's first-ever goal against TFC.

And Jóźwiak tied it up in the 70th minute, beating Richie Laryea to knock home a Kerwin Vargas cross for his first MLS goal.

