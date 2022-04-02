Jiménez leads Toronto FC past New York City; CF Montreal edges Cincinnati in 7-goal game
Toronto (2-2-1) wins 2nd straight, Montreal (1-3-1) earns 1st victory of season
Jesus Jiménez scored and New York City FC conceded an own goal as Toronto FC downed the defending MLS champions 2-1 on Saturday.
It was the first game at BMO Field since Canada clinched World Cup qualification a week earlier in a 4-0 win over Jamaica. It was warmer — five degrees Celsius — at kickoff and quieter than the sellout crowd of 29,122 for the Canada contest.
"Let them hear you in Qatar," the PA announcer said in urging the announced crowd of 21,802 to sing "O Canada" prior to kickoff.
Toronto grew into the game and went ahead in the 31st minute when Jonathan Osorio's through ball split the visitors' defence en route to an unmarked Jiménez, who beat Sean Johnson to the corner for his third goal of the season.
Osorio, making his 297th appearance in all competitions in Toronto colours, was flying in the first half. And he was rewarded with an ovation when he exited in the 60th minute.
Montreal gets 1st win of season
Joaquin Torres recorded the tie-breaking goal in the 67th minute and Djordje Mihailovic netted a first-half brace as visiting CF Montreal finally recorded their first win of the season, 4-3 over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
But six minutes later, Torres tapped in a cross from Kei Kamara — which pierced off the hand of diving Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann — to put Montreal ahead with his first goal of the season.
Kamara also scored for Montreal (1-3-1, 4 points), which won for the first time in three tries at Cincinnati.
Brandon Vazquez scored his fifth goal of the season for Cincinnati, which was trying to win consecutive home games for the first time in club history. However, this rough defensive showing led to a second straight defeat.
Montreal equalized in the 17th minute when Mihailovic curled the ball into the right middle corner of the Cincinnati net. But just three minutes later, Montreal gave the lead right back to FCC when Vazquez's up-close cross in front of Breza deflected off the foot of the visitors' Alistair Johnston for an own goal.
Mihailovic, though, completed his brace in the 41st minute. Untouched in the box, Mihailovic stood in the middle of the box, took a pass from Kamara and blazed the ball by a late-reacting Kann.
By the end of the first half, Montreal held a one-goal lead after Kamara stayed on-side to retrieve the ball, break in and beat a sliding Kann in the initial minute of first-half stoppage time.
