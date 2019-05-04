Skip to Main Content
New York City FC strikes early to beat Impact
New York City FC scored six minutes into its match against the Impact and didn't look back, defeating Montreal 2 -0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal allows 1st goal at home this season

Salim Valji · The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Impact's Harry Novillo, left, challenges New York City FC's Alexander Callens during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Argentinian midfielder Maximiliano Moralez found the back of the net early, pouncing on a rebound from Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first marker of the season after an initial shot by defender Ben Sweat.

It was the first goal Montreal had allowed at home this season.

After NYCFC (3-1-6) dominated the first 30 minutes, while pinning the Impact (5-4-2) defensively, Montreal found its legs near the end of the first half.

WATCH | Impact fall to New York City FC in Montreal: 

New York City FC wins 2-0, Montreal allows first goal at home this season. 1:17

At the 36th minute, leading scorer Saphir Taider misfired on an open header after a beautiful cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard.

Four minutes later, the 27-year-old Frenchman was assessed a yellow card after misreading a bounce in the offensive end.

