New York City FC strikes early to beat Impact
Montreal allows 1st goal at home this season
New York City FC scored six minutes into its match against the Impact and didn't look back, defeating Montreal 2 -0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Argentinian midfielder Maximiliano Moralez found the back of the net early, pouncing on a rebound from Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first marker of the season after an initial shot by defender Ben Sweat.
It was the first goal Montreal had allowed at home this season.
After NYCFC (3-1-6) dominated the first 30 minutes, while pinning the Impact (5-4-2) defensively, Montreal found its legs near the end of the first half.
WATCH | Impact fall to New York City FC in Montreal:
At the 36th minute, leading scorer Saphir Taider misfired on an open header after a beautiful cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard.
Four minutes later, the 27-year-old Frenchman was assessed a yellow card after misreading a bounce in the offensive end.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.