New York City FC strikes early to beat Impact

New York City FC scored six minutes into its match against the Impact and didn't look back, defeating Montreal 2 -0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Argentinian midfielder Maximiliano Moralez found the back of the net early, pouncing on a rebound from Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first marker of the season after an initial shot by defender Ben Sweat.

It was the first goal Montreal had allowed at home this season.

After NYCFC (3-1-6) dominated the first 30 minutes, while pinning the Impact (5-4-2) defensively, Montreal found its legs near the end of the first half.

WATCH | Impact fall to New York City FC in Montreal:

New York City FC wins 2-0, Montreal allows first goal at home this season. 1:17

At the 36th minute, leading scorer Saphir Taider misfired on an open header after a beautiful cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard.

Four minutes later, the 27-year-old Frenchman was assessed a yellow card after misreading a bounce in the offensive end.