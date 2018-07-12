Impact's winning streak stopped cold in NYC

Jesus Medina broke a scoreless tie in the 60th minute, then set up a score by Ronald Matarrita five minutes later as New York City FC ended visiting Montreal's four-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.



NYCFC (11-4-4, 37 points) moved to within three points of first-place Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference in one fewer match.



Matarrita and Maximiliano Moralez, who had two assists, combined on a Jonathan Lewis goal to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute. Moralez has a goal or assist in six straight matches.

Montreal (8-12-0, 24 points) had allowed only one goal in its previous four matches but was unable to generate any offence and was under constant pressure before yielding the two quick scores that enabled NYCFC to improve to 9-0-1 at home while outscoring the opposition 25-4.NYCFC were missing a combined 20 goals and six assists from injured forwards David Villa (eight goals, four assists), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (eight goals, two assists) and Jo Inge Berget (four goals).Despite the absences, NYCFC came out strong in the second half and were rewarded with a 1-0 lead when Medina blistered a shot from 22 yards for his third goal. He took a pass from Moralez and was given space to set up his strike with the left foot at the arc and sent the ball to the left corner.Matarrita, a defender, scored his second of the season with a chip over goalkeeper Evan Bush from the right side of the box.The onslaught continued when Matarrita sent a cross that Lewis headed into netting from 10 yards for his first goal.Montreal was outshot 22-3 and had no shots on target.Both teams are home on Saturday. NYCFC host the Columbus Crew, and the Impact plays San Jose.