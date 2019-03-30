Krisztian Nemeth nets hat trick as Sporting KC routs Impact 7-1
Striker becomes 1st Hungarian to have 3-goal game in MLS history
Sporting KC (2-1-1), which has won two of its last three, won a game in the series for the first time since July 18, 2015. Montreal (2-2-0) was trying for its third road win of the season, which would have matched its 2018 total.
Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish of a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.
Russell added another goal in the 50th by cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th, separated by 16-year-old Gianluca Busio's first goal at home.
WATCH | Nemeth scores a hat trick:
