Unable to work out at training facility, Impact player breaks foot on routine jog
The Montreal Impact's inability to hold individual workouts at their training facility has proved to be costly. The MLS club reported Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal.
Midfielder Steeven Saba, 27, sidelined 8-12 weeks
The Montreal Impact's inability to hold individual workouts at their training facility has proved to be costly.
The MLS club reported Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal.
The Impact are one of six MLS clubs still waiting for the green light from local health authorities to start the individual voluntary sessions outdoor at their training facility. Toronto and Montreal have already started such workouts.
Saba, a 27-year-old Haitian international, joined Montreal after attending the 2020 training camp as a trialist. He did not see any regular-season action.
MLS suspended play March 12, two weeks into the season, due to the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.