Undermanned Impact get no respite as Union delivers shellacking
Kacper Przybylko scored late in the first half and early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.
Montreal's Romell Quioto follows up opener with red card for violent conduct
Alejandro Bedoya tied it for the Union (7-2-3) in the 22nd minute, Kacper Przybylko connected in first-half stoppage time and again in the 47th, and Anthony Fontanta capped the scoring in the 65th.
WATCH | Przybylko's brace helps Union down Impact:
Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (5-6-1) in the fifth minute. He was ejected in the 15th minute for elbowing Mark McKenzie in the face.
Montreal shown...yellow for this play. <a href="https://t.co/LDBQ8SWEe8">pic.twitter.com/LDBQ8SWEe8</a>—@PhilaUnion
