Undermanned Impact get no respite as Union delivers shellacking

Kacper Przybylko scored late in the first half and early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

Alejandro Bedoya tied it for the Union (7-2-3) in the 22nd minute, Kacper Przybylko connected in first-half stoppage time and again in the 47th, and Anthony Fontanta capped the scoring in the 65th.

WATCH | Przybylko's brace helps Union down Impact:

Kacper Przybylko scored a pair including a fantastic header while on the run which turned out to be the game-winner. 1:04

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (5-6-1) in the fifth minute. He was ejected in the 15th minute for elbowing Mark McKenzie in the face.