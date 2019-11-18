Watch Montreal Impact introduce Thierry Henry as its new coach

The Impact are introducing former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry as its new head coach now in Montreal.

Over the 42-year-old's illustrious 20-year playing career, Henry became the all-time leading scorer for both Arsenal and France, and led his country to a 1998 World Cup title at home, followed by a EURO 2000 win.

Henry spent four-plus seasons in MLS with the New York Red Bulls, scoring 51 goals and adding 42 assists in 122 games. He won the Supporters' Shield in 2013 and was a four-time MLS all-star.

Henry retired in 2014 and quickly moved into coaching, beginning with the Academy of English club Arsenal, then as an assistant with Belgium's national team.

In 2018, Henry accepted a coaching position with French side AS Monaco, the club he joined to start his professional playing career, but was eventually dismissed in January.

With the Impact, Henry succeeds Wilmer Cabrera in the position. The team announced last month that Cabrera's contract had expired and would not be extended.

Cabrera had replaced fired Remi Garde in August. Montreal missed the playoffs with a 12-17-5 record.