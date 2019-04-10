Impact 'keeper Bush doesn't have to make a single save in 0-0 draw with D.C. United
Both teams were playing without their respective goal-scoring leaders
Bill Hamid had his fourth shutout in six games this season and D.C. United tied the Montreal Impact 0-0 on Tuesday night.
United (3-1-2) rebounded from its first loss of the season last Saturday. Montreal (2-2-2) concluded its six-game road stretch with a scoreless draw in consecutive games.
Hamid made a diving save in the 55th minute of Zachary Brault-Guillard's breakaway shot from the corner of the six-yard box. Montreal goalkeerper Evan Bush didn't have a save in recording his second shutout of the season.
Both teams were playing without their goal-scoring leaders. Wayne Rooney, who was suspended following a red card on Saturday, has four goals this season for United and injured midfielder Ignacio Piatti is tied atop Montreal's list with three goals. Maxi Urruti also missed the game for the Impact due to a suspension.
