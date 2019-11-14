Impact hire former Arsenal star Thierry Henry as head coach

The Montreal Impact have named former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry as head coach. Henry will join the club on a a two-year deal, with an option for 2022.

Over the 42-year-old's illustrious 20-year playing career, Henry became the all-time leading scorer for both Arsenal and France and led his country to a 1998 World Cup title at home, followed by a EURO 2000 win.

Henry retired in 2014 and quickly moved into coaching beginning with the Academy of English club Arsenal, then as a assistant with Belgium's national team.

In 2018 Henry accepted a coaching position with French side AS Monaco, the club where his professional playing career began but was eventually dismissed in January.

Henry will be formally introduced on Monday and will be at the helm of the team as of mid-January when training camp begins, the Impact said in a release.

"We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game," said Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore. "Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field.

Henry said in a statement: "It's a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it's extraordinary."