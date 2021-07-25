Alex Bono comes up big as Toronto FC holds on to defeat Chicago Fire

Alex Bono stood tall in goal and Toronto FC got goals from Yeferson Soteldo and Nick DeLeon, hanging on for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday that extended its unbeaten record under interim coach Javier Perez to four games.

After going behind in the second minute, Chicago roared back and attacked a makeshift Toronto defence with Bono forced to make save after save. The teams exchanged late goals to make for a tense finale, with the Fire looking for the equalizer.

Chicago outshot Toronto 31-8 (14-3 in shots on target), fired in 41 crosses and had a 13-1 edge in corners as TFC lived dangerously at Soldier Field.

Bono's 13 saves were a career-high. While Bono was sharp, Chicago's finishing often left something to be desired.

Toronto (3-8-4) went ahead after 90 seconds with its high press forcing a turnover deep in Chicago territory. The ball went to Ralph Priso who slid it towards Tsubasa Endoh. His touch was heavy but Soteldo was the first to reach the ball in the box and he poked it into the far corner of the goal for his second of the season.

DeLeon padded the lead in the 76th minute, finishing off a move by Soteldo and Patrick Mullins, beating veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth from a tight angle.