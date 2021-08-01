Higuain records a pair as Inter Miami CF takes down CF Montreal
Cristian Dajome penalty lifts Whitecaps into tie with Minnesota United
CF Montreal saw its halftime lead slip away Saturday as it dropped a 2-1 decision to Inter Miami.
Joaquin Torres buried a shot in the 20th minute to put Montreal (6-6-4) up 1-0 in the first half.
But Miami star Gonzalo Higuain dominated after the break, scoring on a penalty kick in the 49th minute and adding a goal from open play in the 69th.
"Sometimes, it's better not to perform a risky play for nothing when we can do a pass and eliminate many players," he said. "We created some chances and we could have scored to get a better lead earlier. We will keep working on that."
Defender Zorhan Bassong said the result was "a shame."
"We have a style of play. There are situations in which we need to get rid of the ball. But we keep respecting our principles of play," he said. "We learn from our mistakes. I'm frustrated with the loss. For me, it's a game we can't lose."
Nick Marsman made one save for Miami and James Pantemis had two saves for Montreal.
Both teams next play Wednesday. Miami visits Orlando City and Montreal hosts Atlanta United.
Whitecaps get late tie with Minnesota
Cristian Dajome drew a penalty in stoppage time of the second half, then calmly stepped to the spot and drove home the penalty kick to keep the Vancouver Whitecaps from a defeat in Saturday night's 2-2 draw with Minnesota United at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Minnesota United were just moments from a win and three standings points in the Western Conference with a chance to move into fifth place. Robin Lod's 75th-minute goal gave them a 2-1 lead.
Minnesota (6-5-5, 23 points) is 6-1-5 in its past 12 games after opening the season on a four-match losing streak. Finlay's goal just before halftime tied the score at 1 after Vancouver opened the scoring.
Dajome scored in the 36th minute, narrowly avoiding being offside as he took a pass from Russell Teibert and finishing his chance.
The Whitecaps' Michael Baldisimo picked up a yellow card in the 34th minute, and will be suspended for the next Vancouver match due to card accumulation.
Adrien Hunou hit the post with a shot in the 69th minute for Minnesota. Lod assisted on Finlay's goal, giving him three goals and two assists in his past four games.
Vancouver (3-7-6, 15 points) has a win and three draws in its past four games.
With files from Field Level Media
