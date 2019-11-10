Skip to Main Content
Sounders overrun TFC to claim MLS cup despite Altidore's return
Sounders overrun TFC to claim MLS cup despite Altidore's return

The Seattle Sounders have won their second Major League Soccer championship.

Seattle halt Toronto's playoff march to claim 2nd title

The Canadian Press ·
Teammates mob Seattle defender Kelvin Leerdam, centre, (obscured) after scoring against Toronto FC during the Sounders' 3-1 win to claim the MLS Cup on Sunday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press )

Seattle scored three times in the second half as the Sounders downed Toronto FC 3-1 in the MLS Cup final.

The Sounders also beat Toronto to win their first league title in 2016 at BMO Field. The teams were competing for the MLS Cup for the third time in four seasons.

More details to come. 

