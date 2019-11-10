Sounders overrun TFC to claim MLS cup despite Altidore's return
The Seattle Sounders have won their second Major League Soccer championship.
Seattle halt Toronto's playoff march to claim 2nd title
The Seattle Sounders have won their second Major League Soccer championship.
Seattle scored three times in the second half as the Sounders downed Toronto FC 3-1 in the MLS Cup final.
The Sounders also beat Toronto to win their first league title in 2016 at BMO Field. The teams were competing for the MLS Cup for the third time in four seasons.
More details to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.