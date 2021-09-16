CF Montreal snaps road losing streak with victory over Orlando City
Romell Quioto records goal, 2 assists in Montreal victory
Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.
Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.
Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antonio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.
WATCH l CF Montreal earns 4-2 victory over Orlando City:
Orlando City rallied, with Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregorio Teixeira scoring their first MLS goals. Jansson connected in the 40th minute, and Teixeira in the 63rd.
Eighteen-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim capped the scoring in the 80th when he tapped in a corner kick by Mihailovic. Mathieu Choiniere opened the scoring in the 18th, putting away a volley off Quito's arcing entry pass.
Orlando City's Andres Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?