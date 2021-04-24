CF Montreal forced to share spoils as Nashville rallies in entertaining clash

CF Montreal was forced to share the spoils after Nashville SC stormed back from two goals down in an entertaining 2-2 duel in Music City on Saturday.

Montreal's Mason Toye broke the ice in the 13th minute with a beautiful curling shot to score his second goal of the campaign.

Canadian international Zachary Brault-Guillard doubled the lead before the break to put Montreal up 2-0.

Nashville, however, stormed back after Jhonder Cadiz cut the lead in half in the 54th.

The hosts then found the equalizer in 77th after Hany Mukhtar recovered a loose ball in Montreal's box and sent a low shot toward the near post to seal the comeback.

It's the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind by a pair in the first 12 minutes.

Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.