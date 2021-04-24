Skip to Main Content
MLS

CF Montreal forced to share spoils as Nashville rallies in entertaining clash

CF Montreal was forced to share the spoils after Nashville SC stormed back from two goals down in an enteraining 2-2 duel in Music City on Saturday. 

Canada's Zachary Brault-Guillard scores 1st MLS goal, Mason Toye continues hot start

CBC Sports ·
Mason Toye (13) scores on Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, left, while being defended by Walker Zimmerman, right, and Nashville Alistair Johnston during Montreal's 2-2 tie on Saturday. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

CF Montreal was forced to share the spoils after Nashville SC stormed back from two goals down in an entertaining 2-2 duel in Music City on Saturday. 

Montreal's Mason Toye broke the ice in the 13th minute with a beautiful curling shot to score his second goal of the campaign. 

Canadian international Zachary Brault-Guillard doubled the lead before the break to put Montreal up 2-0. 

WATCH | Montreal blows 2-0 lead in draw against Nashville:

Mason Toye scores goal of the match but Montreal CF settles for draw with Nashville

Sports

1 hour ago
1:11
Toye opened the scoring with a beautiful goal, but Montreal blew a 2-0 lead and handed Nashville a 2-2 draw. 1:11

Nashville, however, stormed back after Jhonder Cadiz cut the lead in half in the 54th. 

The hosts then found the equalizer in 77th after Hany Mukhtar recovered a loose ball in Montreal's box and sent a low shot toward the near post to seal the comeback. 

WATCH | Reaction to breakaway soccer league 'overwhelmingly negative':

Not so super: Reaction to breakaway soccer league "overwhelmingly negative"

Sports

4 days ago
10:38
Morgan Campbell, Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin share their takes on "The Super League" that attempts to rival the UEFA Champions League in Europe. 10:38

It's the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind by a pair in the first 12 minutes.

Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.

With files from the Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now