CF Montreal forced to share spoils as Nashville rallies in entertaining clash
Canada's Zachary Brault-Guillard scores 1st MLS goal, Mason Toye continues hot start
CF Montreal was forced to share the spoils after Nashville SC stormed back from two goals down in an entertaining 2-2 duel in Music City on Saturday.
Montreal's Mason Toye broke the ice in the 13th minute with a beautiful curling shot to score his second goal of the campaign.
Canadian international Zachary Brault-Guillard doubled the lead before the break to put Montreal up 2-0.
Nashville, however, stormed back after Jhonder Cadiz cut the lead in half in the 54th.
The hosts then found the equalizer in 77th after Hany Mukhtar recovered a loose ball in Montreal's box and sent a low shot toward the near post to seal the comeback.
It's the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind by a pair in the first 12 minutes.
Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.
With files from the Associated Press
