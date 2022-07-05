Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS·New

Raveloson scores twice as Galaxy dominate CF Montreal

Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night.

Joveljic, Chicharito also score in 4-0 win

The Associated Press ·
LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson, right, puts the ball past CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza for his second goal during his team's 5-0 win on Monday in Carson, Calif. (Alex Gallardo/The Associated Press)

Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night.

Both of Raveloson's goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th.

The Galaxy also got one goal each from Dejan Joveljic and Chicharito.

The Galaxy visit Los Angeles FC on Friday, while Montreal (9-7-2) will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

WATCH l Raveloson scores 2 goals in blowout victory:

Raveloson scores twice in Galaxy's blowout over CF Montreal

2 hours ago
Duration 0:51
Rayan Raveloson scored Los Angeles' third and fourth goals as Montreal fell 4-0 in California.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now