Raveloson scores twice as Galaxy dominate CF Montreal
Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night.
Joveljic, Chicharito also score in 4-0 win
Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night.
Both of Raveloson's goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th.
The Galaxy also got one goal each from Dejan Joveljic and Chicharito.
The Galaxy visit Los Angeles FC on Friday, while Montreal (9-7-2) will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
WATCH l Raveloson scores 2 goals in blowout victory:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?